GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 29,116 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after buying an additional 704,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.14 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

