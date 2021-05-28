Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

