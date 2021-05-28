Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 905 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $329.74 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.53 and its 200 day moving average is $293.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

