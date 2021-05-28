Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in American States Water by 11.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in American States Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.02. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

