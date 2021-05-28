Boston Partners Has $48.10 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.60% of DXC Technology worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

