WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Financial Contrast

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.99 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.73 $8.94 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

