NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded by TheStreet

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. NVE has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NVE by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

