Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.01 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $150.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

