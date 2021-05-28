Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

