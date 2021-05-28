Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 2,939 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

