Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.81 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $167.63 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.