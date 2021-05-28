Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,951 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ICU Medical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 10.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $227.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.19.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

