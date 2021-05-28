Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

