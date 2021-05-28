Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $4.80 Million Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.