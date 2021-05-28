Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 251.6% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 404,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.88 and a 200-day moving average of $356.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.