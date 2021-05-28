Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Target Price at GBX 4,517.27

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

Several analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,238.50 ($55.38). 1,774,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,206.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,222.32. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.