Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $41.64. 77,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

