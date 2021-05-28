Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,531. The firm has a market cap of $609.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

