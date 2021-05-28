Balentine LLC Sells 39 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $628.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.70. The firm has a market cap of $605.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

