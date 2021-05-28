Balentine LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.