Balentine LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,064. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

