Balentine LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,343,018. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

