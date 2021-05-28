Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,908. The company has a market cap of $578.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

