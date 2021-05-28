Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 1,863 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.77. 682,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

