Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.43. Findev shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Findev Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

