Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.38. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 331,731 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

