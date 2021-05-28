Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $724.59

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 724.59 ($9.47) and traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.82). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 83,291 shares.

MTW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mattioli Woods to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 939 ($12.27) to GBX 990 ($12.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 738.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 724.89.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

