Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WILLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of WILLF opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

