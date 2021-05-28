Short Interest in Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Declines By 96.4%

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get Aoxing Pharmaceutical alerts:

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.