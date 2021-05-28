Short Interest in Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Declines By 96.4%

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
