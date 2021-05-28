Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.