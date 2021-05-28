Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 36,373 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,338.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56,627 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.