Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Critical Review

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 11 0 2.63 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Pathfinder Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.78 $1.06 billion $2.41 20.78 Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.37 $6.95 million N/A N/A

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 21.53% 8.16% 0.92% Pathfinder Bancorp 13.36% 6.65% 0.52%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2020, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

