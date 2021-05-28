Diversified Trust Co Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

JBT opened at $145.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.