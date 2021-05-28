Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 577.8% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 34,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,545. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.13.
