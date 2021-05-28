Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 577.8% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 34,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,545. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.13.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

