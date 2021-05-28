Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordson’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.5% and 7.5%, respectively. It stands to gain from its diversified business structure, large customer base and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates revenue growth of 8-10% and earnings rise of 31-37% from the previous year’s reported figure. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.20. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $177.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 66,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.