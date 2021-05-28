The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $23.25. The ExOne shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 1,773 shares changing hands.

XONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The stock has a market cap of $506.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

