Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.87. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

