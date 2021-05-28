Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 30,534 shares changing hands.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 3.46.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

