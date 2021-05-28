TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.36

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 4057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,149. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.