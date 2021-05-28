TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.36

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 4057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,149. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.
About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
