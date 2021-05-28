Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,335.50

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,335.50 ($17.45) and last traded at GBX 1,329 ($17.36), with a volume of 493600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271 ($16.61).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders acquired a total of 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 in the last quarter.

Vistry Group Company Profile (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

