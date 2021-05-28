Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLGHY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757. Telenet Group has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

