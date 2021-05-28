Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLGHY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757. Telenet Group has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

