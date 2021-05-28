Capital One Financial Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of FANG opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.76. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

