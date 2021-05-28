Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) PT at C$11.19

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.54. The company has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.33.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

