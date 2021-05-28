Rally (RLY) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $98.61 million and $1.71 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00327456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00185296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,075,640 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

