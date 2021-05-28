IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $223.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.62. IDEX has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

