Decentralized Vulnerability Platform One Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,219,271 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

