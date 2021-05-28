Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $3.57 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00009733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $428,038.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00327456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00185296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

