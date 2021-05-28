Status Reaches Market Cap of $325.40 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Status has a total market cap of $325.40 million and $17.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.17 or 0.00923522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.60 or 0.09444700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091505 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

