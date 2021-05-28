Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $77,057.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.17 or 0.00923522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.60 or 0.09444700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091505 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

