Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $57,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,617,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

